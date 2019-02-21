Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital on Thursday said that it has invited its partner, Nippon Life Insurance to acquire its entire 42.88 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management (RNAM). Japan’s Nippon Life Insurance already holds 42.88 per cent stake in RNAM.

The company further said that it would make further announcements at the appropriate time. As per BSE data, as on December 31, 2018, Reliance Capital held 42.9 per cent stake in Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management.

Sources said the transaction could help clear around 40 per cent of Reliance Capital’s outstanding debt worth Rs 18,000 crore. The transaction price is likely to be at a significant premium to the current market price, as it would also involve control premium. The proposed share sale would also trigger the requirement of open offer to be made for 26 per cent stake in the company. Once the transaction goes through, the company would become the largest wholly foreign-owned mutual fund in India.

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group companies have been trying to monetise some of their assets and bring down the debt significantly.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday held RCom Chairman Anil Ambani and two others guilty of contempt of court for violating its order by not paying dues of Rs 550 crore to Ericsson, and said they faced a three-month jail term if Rs 453 crore was not paid to Ericsson in four weeks. However, the apex court said Ambani and the others will have to purge contempt by paying Rs 453 crore to Ericsson in four weeks.