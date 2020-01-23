No more 45 rides restriction: Unlimited metro rides on monthly pass from today

In a good news for commuters of Mumbai Metro, the Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) has declared that by upgrading their monthly 45-trip passes by spending more Rs 25 from January 23, commuters can enjoy unlimited travel. Reportedly, a monthly pass that costs Rs 1,375 for a journey between Versova-Andheri will have to pay Rs 1,400. Earlier, there used to be a 45-ride restriction on monthly passes but now that has been taken off.

This scheme of the metro will benefit those who make multiple trips that involve breaking their journey. Regarding this an MMOPL official said, “We will launch a new product in the form of monthly pass from January 23 which will allow commuters to take unlimited rides during the validity period of the pass. However, the pass will not be transferable.”

Earlier from Andheri to Saki Naka that accounted for 45 trips a a monthly pass used to cost Rs 775 but the unlimited trip will cost 800 whereas a pass between Ghatkopar to Andheri that used to cost Rs. 1100 will now cost Rs. 1125.