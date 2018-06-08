It refers to real statesman-like address by former President Pranab Mukherjee on June 07, 2018, at tri-annual gathering of RSS. Even RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat deserves all praise for his address at the gathering for not raising any controversial issue. However, while none of them recalled historical past, none of them talked on future reforms necessary for removing evils from the society or political system. Forum otherwise provided a unique opportunity to share views of fast degrading political system because of faulty poll-system which needs a massive and consolidated set of poll-reforms.

Congress proved to be biggest advertiser of RSS by creating undesired controversy, thus making RSS gathering a big success crossing global boundaries which can be proved through TRP ratings of various news-channels where all of them made a simultaneous telecast of the event. Such a high publicity by Congress will make other publicity-seeking big names of Indian politics desiring RSS-invitation to address its gatherings.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)