Nobel Laureate Physicist Chen Ning Yang Passes Away at 103

Renowned physicist and Nobel laureate Chen Ning Yang passed away in Beijing on October 18 at the age of 103, China’s state news agency Xinhua reported on Saturday. Yang, who made pioneering contributions to theoretical physics, died of illness.

Born in Hefei, Anhui province, in 1922, Yang later became a Chinese-American physicist celebrated for his work in statistical mechanics and symmetry principles in elementary particle physics. His groundbreaking research reshaped the understanding of physical laws governing the universe.

In 1957, Chen Ning Yang jointly received the Nobel Prize in Physics with Tsung-Dao Lee for their revolutionary theory challenging the long-held concept of parity conservation in weak nuclear interactions — a discovery that forever changed modern physics.