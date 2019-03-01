Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said that he is not in the race for the post of Prime Minister and termed himself as a “pure RSS” man for whom the nation is supreme.

The senior BJP leader said that BJP would get absolute majority in the upcoming elections and the country would go ahead on the path of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi while “we are standing behind him.”

Reacting to speculations that in case of a fractured mandate, Gadkari would be the consensus Prime Minister candidate, the minister said it is like “Mungeri Lal Ke Haseen Sapne” (day dreaming).

“I have nothing to do with it. I am not in the race. Modi ji is the PM and will become Prime Minister again. I am from RSS (Mai RSS wala hun). Our mission is to work for the nation. Country is progressing in terms of development and growth under Modiji’s leadership. We are standing behind him. Where does the question arise of my becoming the PM,” he said in reply to a related query.

Asserting that “I am not a calculated politician”, Gadkari said BJP would return to power with absolute majority and added that this time he was going to get 5 lakh votes against 3.5 lakh in the last elections.

He said he spoke whatever he felt from within and added “Neither I dream it, nor there is any liaisoning, nor any PR.”

He said his mission is welfare of villagers, farmers and socio economic transformation and “Under Modiji’s leadership and as per our ideology much work has been done and will be done in future also.”

“I have come as a supporter in this work and will do whatever work is assigned to me for the country,” he reiterated.