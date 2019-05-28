Another mountaineer has died after summiting Mount Everest. After this, the death toll for the 2019 climbing season rose to 11 people.

According to reports, Christopher John Kulish (62) died suddenly after reaching the top of Mount Everest on the Nepalese side of the mountain. The family of the Colorado man said that they were heartbroken at the news. They said, “Chris, who turned 62 in April, went up with a very small group in nearly ideal weather after the crowds of last week had cleared Mount Everest.”

Experts say that the mountain is dangerously overcrowded. The government of Nepal is giving away too many permits.The climbers were stuck in a long line above 26,000 feet, waiting for their turn to reach the top last week. Mountain guide Adrian Ballinger said that this area is known as the death zone.

Veteran mountaineers also say that a large number of amateur climbers are trying to climb Mount Everest. Many companies that don’t understand the peak are organizing treks. Mountaineer David Morton said, “Mount Everest is primarily a very complicated logistical puzzle, and I think when you have a lot of inexperienced operators as well as inexperienced climbers along with, particularly, the Nepal government not putting some limitations on the numbers of people, you have a prime recipe for these sorts of situations happening.”