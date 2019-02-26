Actor Sonu Sood, who, on Monday met some of the family members of CRPF jawans slain in Pulwama terrorist attack, said that he has always believed that the only heroes are the brave soldiers of India.

Sood, along with fellow actor Mukesh Rishi met the families at Guru Nanal Mission High School in Mumbai at an event to pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.

Speaking to media, Sood said, “I have always believed that the only heroes our country has are brave soldiers.”

He went on to add, “They leave their families behind to protect our country, knowing full well that they will have very little time throughout their life to spend with their families, and yet they go of to fight for us and protect us.”

The actor, who has himself essayed the role of a soldier in JP Dutta’s ‘Paltan’ went on to add that when incidents like Pulwama attack happen, they make individuals think whether one is being able to do the same justice to the army as they do for the people of the country on a daily basis.

He further added, “This is the time when we have to gather here and make sure that their families are well looked after so that our brave soldiers feel satisfied in heaven.”

Speaking at the event, the actor also said that as a citizen of the country, he feels people should break away from their busy work schedules and do something for the families of the soldiers.