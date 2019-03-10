Chinese smartphone maker OPPO’s Research and Development centre is working on 5G solutions for its global market and India-specific mobile phone solutions and products, according to a senior official.

Tasleem Arif, Vice president, head of R&D, OPPO Mobile India, also said the current headcount of the facility would be doubled from the existing 150 in the next two to three years, depending on the business.

“India is an emerging market. We have more commitment to the Indian market and we want to come out with more innovation which is specific to the Indian consumer and for that, we have established the Indian R&D centre last year in December in Hyderabad.

“The main purpose of setting this R and D Centre is to come up with more innovative products which will solve Indian consumer problems,” he told PTI without specifically confirming if it is a mobile phone.

Besides, Indian specific products and specification, the Hyderabad facility was also working on 5G solutions and overseas market requirements, he said in Mumbai recently during a product launch programme.

We are closely working with the government and we are closely working with the startup and service providers and Infosystem providers,” Arif added.

OPPO recently set up and R&D centre in Hyderabad, which is part of the $1.4 billion investment the company declared last year.