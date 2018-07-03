The opposition is uniting against the BJP because it is strong, Union minister Nitin Gadkari has said, predicting a win for his party in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

The implementation of the proposal to hold parliamentary and Assembly polls simultaneously would need the cooperation of all parties, the minister said yesterday.

The BJP would make efforts to convince the Shiv Sena to contest the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with his party, Gadkari added.

The Shiv Sena, a constituent of the ruling NDA, has passed a resolution to go solo in the next general and Maharashtra Assembly elections, both to be held next year.

“People will unite against a strong person. They are uniting against us (the BJP) because we are strong,” Gadkari said at the executive meeting of the Federation of PTI Employees’ Union last night.

“We will sit in the opposition if not elected (to power). But we are going to emerge victorious. We have done a good job and we will retain power under Modiji’s leadership,” said the minister, who holds multiple portfolios, including shipping and water resources.