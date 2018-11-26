There have been over 49,000 incidents of firein Mumbai in the last one decade, killing more than 600 people, the Maharashtra government said Monday.

Minister of State for Urban Development Ranjit Patil said in the state Assembly that a total of 49,391 fire mishaps were reported in the megapolis between 2008 and 2018.

Faulty electricity systems caused 33,946 blazes, 1,116incidents were due to gas leakage while 14,329cases were due to other reasons, he said.

As many as 609 people and seven fire brigade personnel died in these incidents during the 10-year period while properties worth Rs 110.42 crore were destroyed, he said.

Patil was responding toa Calling Attention notice on the massive blaze which destroyed a slum area in suburban Bandra on October 30 this year.

Of the total fire incidents in 10 years, 3,151 were reported in slums, he said.

To tackle such mishaps in crowded and slum areas, 17 small fire stations were set up by the city civic body and of these 11 are functional, the minister said.

Also, 17quickresponse vehicles and three mini fire engines were purchased for improved fire security, he said.

Over 5,000 fire workers were also imparted training about fire security measures, Patil added.

Notaby, a massive fire in two pubs located in the Kamala Mills Compound here had claimed 14 lives on December 29 last year.

Besides, 12 people were killed in a blaze at a snack shop in Saki Naka-Kurla area on December 18 last year.