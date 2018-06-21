Pakistan Navy has rescued 13 stranded Iranian fishermen and sailors after their dhow developed engine problem in the North Arabian Sea.

The rescue operations were carried out yesterday after distress calls were received by the Pakistan Navy personnel from the dhow named Al-Naeemi, a spokesman for the Pakistan Navy said.

The Iranian dhow had developed engine problem and was stranded in the sea some 186 kilometres from Ormara in Balochistan’s coastal area.

“We used our Sea King helicopters to rescue the 13 crew members of the Iranian boat, he said.

The Iranian fishermen were facing problems because their food supply had run out and they needed medical help as well.

Pakistan Navy had also rescued 11 Iranian fishermen on June 9 after their ship sank in the North Arabian Sea.