Pakistan’s Election Commission has declared at least 20,700 polling stations sensitive in its briefing to interim Prime Minister Justice (retired) Nasirul Mulk.

The ECP suggested the caretaker government set up monitoring centres in all four provinces with the help of security agencies given the likelihood of nefarious plans to sabotage the election process. The institution also recommended to provide air support during the transportation of ballot papers to the polling stations.

Pakistan is slated to hold general elections on July 25.

The ECP on June 29 extended the polling time for the forthcoming general elections by an hour to ensure greater participation of voters in the polling process.

The polling will now commence at 8am and end at 6pm instead of the usual 5pm.

According to the report, it is the first time that the polling duration has been extended across the board in the country’s electoral history.