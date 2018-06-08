Newly-appointed Pakistan’s caretaker prime ministerJustice (retired) Nasir-ul-Mulk has failed to submit details related to his assets a week after he took oath as the country’s interim prime minister.

The Election Commision of Pakistan (ECP) sought the details of assets owned by the caretaker prime minister on May 30, reported Geo TV.

As per the Pakistan Elections Act 2017, it is mandatory to submit assets details within three days of taking oath.

Justice (Retd.) Mulk, who is the seventh caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, was sworn in as the caretaker PM on June 1.

His oath was administered by President Mamnoon Hussain. He will hold the office until a new elected Prime Minister comes to power post the results of the July 25 general elections are announced.

On June 5 a six-member interim cabinet, led by Mulk, took oath at the President’s House in Islamabad.

Mulk took oath after the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government completed its five-year constitutional term on May 31.

This is the first time in Pakistan’s electoral history that a national government has completed its full five-year term twice since 2008.