A fisherman from adjoining Palghar district, who saved 12 people from a sinking boat, has been selected for a prestigious award in recognition of his search and rescue efforts.

Milan Shankar Tare, a resident of Satapati village, will receive the National Maritime Search and Rescue Award, instituted by the National Maritime Search and Rescue Board.

The award will be presented to Tare in New Delhi on July 5, a Coast Guard release said.

“The board recognises search and rescue efforts by merchant mariners, government vessels and fishermen every year,” the release said.

The Coast Guard praised Tare for his exemplary courage in saving a dozen people from a capsizing fishing boat nearly two months ago.

“Tare saved the lives of 12 people from a sinking fishing boat Shivneri on May 9. Tare, who was fishing off the Satpati coast, heard distress calls from another fishing boat in the vicinity.

“As it was still dark, Tare could not identify the exact location from where he heard distress calls. However, he observed some missing navigational lights which were visible to him a few moments ago at a distance.

“Using his good judgement he immediately started taking his boat in that direction. He also alerted other boats to join the rescue operation.

“He saw the crew of the ill-fated boat floating in the vicinity with help of lifebuoys, thermocol floats and tyres. He, along with his boat crew, successfully saved all the 12 crew of FB Shivneri,” the release said.

The award is being given to Tare in recognition of his act of bravery at sea and selfless duty in sync with the highest traditions of maritime fraternity, it added.

The award consists of a commendation certificate and cash prize, the release added.