A fury of fire doesn’t seem to die in Mumbai. After the gruesome fire broke out in a chemical plant in MIDC, Dombivli yesterday, panic prevailed in the Lower Parel area after a fire broke out at Marathon Futurex building this afternoon. The building houses offices of top private companies. The building was immediately evacuated after the incident.

Police officials said that the fire erupted in one of the service lifts adding that the blaze had now been doused.

No injuries were reported in the incident.