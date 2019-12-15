A man arrested by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Mumbai international airport for allegedly concealing gold worth Rs 19 lakh in the waistline of his denim pants a senior official said on Sunday.

The accused identified as Mohammed Ibrahim S who was intercepted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday night, after undergoing the mandatory physical frisking before boarding a Vistara airlines flight to Chennai.

As per report, around 540 grams of gold was recovered from the passenger which is worth about Rs 19 lakh. He had concealed it in the waistline of his denim trousers.

After that the officer handed over the passenger to customs authorities for further investigation.