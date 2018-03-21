Pay freight-charges directly to transporters

It refers to the shocking aspect of some vendors of public-sector oil-companies like Oil India and Oil and Natural Gas Commission (ONGC) paying freight-charges for shipments to their private supplier (service-provider) in respect of land-rigs and water-submersible rig, but the private service-provider not paying further to transporters even after receiving the same from oil-companies. Oil-companies have now bailed out certain suppliers of private company by paying them directly after debiting the account of the said private company. But such system should be for all victims rather than some selected ones having some influence or approach.

In case if it is so, then both Oil India and ONGC should formulate a system whereby freight may be paid directly to transporters rather than routing through their private supplier. A system for taking undertaking from the private vendors should be there for their having cleared dues to concerned ones at least after getting payment from the oil-companies. Even option of black-listing the private companies should be considered for such payment-defaults brought to notice of oil-companies by the victims.

Subhash Chandra Agrawal

