Since the Article 370 is scrapped, opposition is not at peace. Condemning Modi government’s move to detain Congress leaders in Kashmir, Priyanka Gandhi has expressed her disapproval. Jammu and Kashmir’s Congress unit chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir and senior leader Ravinder Sharma were arrested in Jammu. Over 500 important political workers and leaders, including former chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, were detained in Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre decided to revoke provisions of Article 370 and divide the state into two Union Territories. Activists across the political spectrum were seized in Srinagar as well as other parts of the valley, because these politicians were the threat to law and order. Meanwhile, many opposition leaders like Mayawati and Arvind Kejriwal supported the government but Congress has huge objection to whatever happening in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the Statements coming out of Congress leaders seem to be all hollow and there is no substance in them. Instead of attacking Modi government, the Congress should put some constructive proposal in front of public rather than inoperable criticism. Public is more educated and understanding and less emotional than they were in earlier years. Faces don’t matter anymore; it is the words and actions that matter these days. Not only Modi and Shah believe in democracy but also the entire nation believes there is now a democratically elected government working for the people. On August 5, the Center abolished Article 370, which provided Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) unique status and passed a distinct bill to divide the state into two distinct Union Territories (Uts) Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In the midst of opposition parties’ huge uproar, Home Minister Amit Shah shifted the resolution on Article 370 as well as the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill 2019. Article 370 of the Indian Constitution had given Jammu and Kashmir unique status where J&K was not subject to the regulations of the Constitution relevant to other States. With the exception of defence, foreign affairs, finance, and communications, according to this Article, the Parliament requires the competition of the state government to apply all other legislations.

Article 370 did not benefit J&K’s individuals, nor did it assist others. It had just become an obstacle in the state and country’s route of growth, benefiting only those who tried to create selfish advantages out of their authority to serve individuals. The state is full of nature’s picturesque beauty and once considered as Switzerland of India. It has become a battlefield with a great deal of violence, bomb blasts, murders of innocent individuals and terrorist activities over the last 25 years. One is bound to think whether Article 370 is liable for all these government ills. It is high time the new government took a courageous step and Article 370 was scrapped, which kept the state isolated. The removal of Article 370 ended J&K’s agony and paved the way for Switzerland to be made in India. Initially, BJP fulfilled what it promised long time back.

Article 370 gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. It allowed the state to have its own Constitution. Article 370 was a temporary provision in the Constitution and Article 35A, which gave special rights to the natives of the state, was added through a constitutional order issued by the President of India. There are many benefits of scrapping Article 370 and 35A. There will be one Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir like any other territory of India.

Any native of India can buy land in Jammu and Kashmir and settle in the state as Article 35A too has been scrapped. Only Indian flag is valid for Jammu and Kashmir, no more other flags. Jammu and Kashmir is no more independent state under India. Ladakh will have no legislative assembly while Jammu and Kashmir will have legislative assembly. Jammu and Kashmir can no more take independent decisions as an independent state on defence, communication and foreign affairs. Further, the bill proposed by Amit Shah included “Jammu and Kashmir division will be separate Union Territory with legislature like that in Delhi and Pondicherry while the Union Territory of Ladakh will have no legislature like Chandigarh. Many political leaders and people supported this decision made by Indian government. No one actually knows where the democracy is missing and family dynasts are holding on in the Congress Party. Is the Working Committee elected democratically? Rahul Gandhi replaced Sonia Gandhi and then Sonia Gandhi replaced Rahul Gandhi in history of last 20 years of Congress Party. Is this democracy? Article 370 was not permanent in the Constitution as agreed with Sheikh Abdullah and this was a bad negotiation of Nehru that one Princely state had Article 370 out of 630. What do we want more? Army is dealing with terrorist more freely now. In Kashmir Army has been given full hand to counter terrorism. We all know how our army is fighting day and night with the disturbances in Kashmir. The disturbing elements of Kashmir the Hurriyat leaders have been under house arrest and now they are saying we are ready for talks, as they all know now the wind in India and outside world is with BJP. Shah and Modi have rooted out their favourite secularist parties. Earlier people who used to speak against the country were given security cover while those who spoke for India were actually killed in the state. The Home Minister said the government withdrew security of 919 people in the state, as there was no security threat for them. Shah is also trying to win the heart of people of Kashmir. Look at the first bill he placed in the Parliament in Modi’s second tenure, it is on Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Amendment Bill. The voice of Mehbooba Mufti, Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, already showed the dent has started. Shah as a Home Minister and Modi as a Prime Minister has created favourable conditions for changing Article 370 and 35A. They will definitely make sure that there is a debate on this within and outside state. Hope the day comes when people of Kashmir also join the race of development and we all progress together.

(Any suggestions, comments or dispute with regards to this article send us on [email protected])