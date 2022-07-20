Image: Agencies

Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Delhi on Tuesday for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged illegal phone tapping of NSE employees, officials said.

This is the second consecutive day that the retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer is being questioned by the federal probe agency in this case.

Like Monday, the officer will continue to reply to questions on the business and operations of a firm floated by him for a security audit of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and his statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, they said.

Pandey, a 1986-batch officer, retired from service on June 30. Before his four-month stint as Mumbai’s commissioner of police, he served as the acting Maharashtra director general of police.