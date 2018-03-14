Pitbull joins ‘Uglydolls’ animated franchise

Singer Pitbull has joined STX Entertainment’s animated UglyDolls franchise, based on the pop culture Uglydoll characters.

Pitbull, whose real name is Armando Christian Perez, will write and perform an original song for the UglyDolls film and lend his voice to one of the the key characters, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

STX is also eyeing Pitbull for spinoff UglyDoll projects now in development at STXtv, STXdigital and STXsurreal VR.

“Pitbull’s amazing musical creativity and magnetic personality have captivated millions of adoring fans around the world. We’re thrilled to collaborate with him, and look forward to showcasing his singular talent as we build the UglyDolls franchise,” Adam Fogelson, chairman of STXfilms, said in a statement.

The UglyDolls movie will see the characters confront what it means to be different and struggle with their desire to be loved and ultimately discover they do not have to be perfect to be amazing.