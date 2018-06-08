I am sure all of you will agree to me that the name Sonal Mansingh and ‘Goddess of Dance’ are synonyms. Recently, the Diva of dance celebrated her 75th birthday and wow! what a celebration it was, people from all over the world came together just to get a glimpse of the Dancing goddess and yes, let me admit I too was one the many.

‘My Dancing Son’ is what Sonal Maa calls me and ‘My Dancing Mother’ is what she means to me so it was but obvious that I was a part of the grand celebration. At the birthday festival some things were planned as usual but some were a surprise and oh boy, a true surprise that brought tears to the dancing diva.

Padma Vibhushan Dr. Sonal Mansingh is a revered name in the world of Indian cultural milieu. A living legend of the classical arts in our country, she has dedicated her life to classical dances and has striven to bring tangible results in the lives of people across a wide-cross section of the society and awakening pride for Indian values and heritage. This she has achieved through performances, motivational lectures, inter-active sessions, seminars, Kathas, lecture-demonstrations, writings etc. using the medium of art to propagate the many faceted ‘Indianness’ for over five decades.

To celebrate Sonal Maa’s 75th birthday and 42nd foundation day of Centre for Indian Classical Dances (CIDC) i.e. Shri Kamakhya Kalapeeth a beautiful event of dance and music was organised at Kamani Auditorium in New Delhi and let me tell you the Programme as expected turned out to be a landmark in the Kalayatra journey of this unique Gurukul.

This evening of dance and music saw the presence of known people such as was Shri K.J. Alphons, Hon’ble Minister of State (IC)- Tourism, Shri Ram Bahadur Rai, President, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, Shri A. Suryaprakash, Chairman, Prasar Bharti, Bharatnatyam Dance expert Prathibha Prahlad, Art promoter Alka Raghuvanshi, Kathak Exponent Saswati Sen, Minister Amar Singh, Rana Sharma from Maa Kamakhya temple and many more. The event began with Mangalacharan (The Auspicious Beginning) with Shankhanaad and Kalapeeth Strotam followed by ‘Jivan Ratna Sanmaan’ to Pt. Birju Maharaj, Legendary Kathak Maestro. It was amazing to hear Maharaj ji speak of the journey Sonal Maa.

The talented students at CICD and their team Yoga presented the Ganesh yoga which was incorporated in the composition through dance and yog was the ideal start. Ganesh Yoga is invocation to Lord Ganesha who is worshipped first among all Divine Beings.

Followed with Shiva Tandav, the hymn i.e. Stotra (in Sanskrit) composed by Ravan is a unique composition.

What followed was an experience to take back home. Shri Devi Mahatmaya. This choreography was designed to reflect many dimensions of worldly experiences woven into episodes depicting the navarasa (the nine major moods). Devi is seen and experienced as empowerment personified and was shown and depicted through episodes from Devi Bhagvat Mahapuran various stories, the original text in Sanskrit, narration, direction, choreography and music were ofcourse by the scholar herself Sonal Maa.

Each act was so meaningful and depicted perfectly by Sonal Maa and her team consisting of Ramesh, Arjun, Jahnabi, Vibhoo, Nandini, Raj, Anurag, Musicians Bankim Sethi, Prabhat Dangi, Lights by Milind, Shri Kamakhya Kalapeeth Stotra by Dr. Rishi Raj Pathak, compered by Sadhna Shrivastav.

Well, if you think the show ended with this then you are mistaken, don’t forget it was Sonal Mansingh’s 75th Celebration where she was in for a surprise. Simran Raina coordinated and made a film with messages from fans and well wishers from all over the world. American, Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia all were shouting Happy Birthday, Long Life, God Bless and all the goodness kept pouring in one after another and the diva could not control her emotions, that was not the end the students of CIDC showered flowers on their Guru, offered gifts and took blessing.

One would normally think because Sonal Maa is Indian classical dancer the celebration would have ended in a traditional note but all were in for a bigger surprise and a huge chocolate cake came on stage and Happy birthday song echoed in Kamani. Now, this is what makes Sonal Maa unique and special. She is the true example of a power women who is Indian at heart but global in spirit. On behalf of all the reader and through this article I would like to wish ‘My Dancing Mother’ a very happy platinum birthday.

Sonal Maa, May god Bless you with loads of happiness and good health. May you always keep dancing and mesmerising us with your gift of Dance. Amen!!

Sandip Soparkar