Top Indian players like skipper Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah need to be careful not to get injured or pick up niggles during the IPL that precedes the ICC World Cup this year, feels Harbhajan Singh.

Saying the mega event, commencing on May 30 in England, is still some way off, the former India off spinner said that Kohli’s men will go into it with their confidence high by winning the ongoing ODI series against Australia and becoming the top ranked team in the world.

“World Cup is still very far. We will have to wait and watch what happens. But this is a kind of a team which can lift any major championship. World Cup or any big tournament, – they can definitely win. They have the team (for it)”, Harbhajan told reporters on Sunday.

“But they have to be careful. IPL is a tournament in between where they will be playing a lot of cricket, one game after the other. That’s where fitness will come into play.

“You don’t want your key players to get injured someone like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah you dont want them to miss the World Cup because of injuries or niggles. You want them to be on their best of form and (play) best of cricket,” said the veteranwho has 417 Test wickets and 269 ODI wickets to his name, and was part of the 2011 World Cup winning squad.