Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea seeking direction to link Voter Identity cards with Aadhaar card to improve the electoral process. A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi asked lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay who had filed the petition to approach the Election Commission (EC) which will pass an appropriate order on the issue.

The petitioner in his plea contended that the chances of duplication in Aadhaar are almost negligible, as it is beyond the realms of possibility and probability to fudge biometric details which is a pre-condition for Aadhaar enrollment.

In the given circumstances, the use of Aadhaar details by the Election Commission will not only improve the overall health of electoral rolls by enabling deletion of duplicate entries but would also enable the Election Commission to provide additional services, he added.

The plea had also sought direction to link Aadhaar with movable and immovable property documents so that Benami transactions can be tackled.