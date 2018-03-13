Please give chance to the new

Our Rajya Sabha has become rehabilitation center of failed politicians, turncoats, reward seekers from the government of the day. Where was the need to renominate Jaya Bachchan and where was the need to induct Naresh Agrawal in the BJP? Actually both these persons should have retired themselves in favour of new faces. Please give chance to others too. BJP deserves condemnation for inducting Naresh Agrawal and Narayan Rane, especially when it professes high moral values and all that. Rajya Sabha is a place for persons of eminence in various fields. This indicates weakening of moral fibre of the BJP. All these become clear when you see Modiji pulling Chandrababu Naidu forcibly to enforce merger. Look at the way he claps indicating to someone to probably announce sealing the decision — “Maryada Purushottam”.

Mahendra Singh

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)