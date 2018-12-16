

Taking on the Congress in Sonia Gandhi’s home turf, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused earlier governments of neglecting the constituency.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of some projects and inaugurated few others worth Rs 1,100 crore during his first visit to Sonia Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency.

He also flagged off the 900th coach and Humsafar rake made by the Modern Coach Factory here.

“The Centre is committed to development of Raebareli. Earlier governments neglected it,” he said in his first public meeting after the BJP’s loss in recent Assembly polls.

He, however, did not name any party.

Modi, who inspected the Modern Coach Factory, said its neglect was “an example of injustice to the country’s means and resources by previous governments”.

The factory was sanctioned in 2007 but failed to take off, he said.