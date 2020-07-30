Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth on Thursday jointly inaugurated the new Supreme Court building in Port Louis through video conferencing.

The new Supreme Court building has come to a completion with Indian assistance as part of New Delhi’s thrust on cooperation with countries in the Indian Ocean Region.

Senior members of the judiciary from Mauritius and other dignitaries from both countries were present during the occasion.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the court’s building symbolises the strong bilateral partnership between the two countries.

The court structure construction is one of the five projects under the USD 353 million Special Economic Package (SEP) extended by India in 2016.

The project has been completed within schedule and below expected cost.

The building is spread over an area of more than 4,700 sq m with over ten floors and has a built-up area of around 25,000 sq m.

Inaugurating the Supreme Court Building of Mauritius with PM @PKJugnauth. https://t.co/YhxXSsmoOg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2020

The building flaunts a modern design and green features with a focus on thermal and sound insulation and high energy efficiency. The new building will house all divisions and offices of the Supreme Court of Mauritius.