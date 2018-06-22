Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 3rd Annual Meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on June 25-26 in Mumbai.

The two-day event will be held at the Hotel Trident/Oberoi and NCPA. In the past, AIIB annual meetings have been held in Beijing, China, in 2016 and in Jeju, South Korea, in 2017.

The theme for this year’s meeting is “Mobilising Finance for Infrastructure: Innovation and Collaboration” that will see leaders from varied organizations and levels of government to share ideas and experiences for creating a sustainable future through sound infrastructure investment.

Industries Department, Government of Maharashtra is the nodal Department, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Government of Maharashtra is the nodal agency, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is the Professional Conference Organiser (PCO), Research and Information Systems for Developing Countries (RIS) is the knowledge partner, for the 3rd Annual Meeting of AIIB.

The meeting will witness the presence of top policy makers, Ministers from AIIB member countries, participants from partner institutions, the private sector and civil society organisations. Moreover, leading experts from a range of fields will be present to lead discussions and share insights on addressing Asia’s infrastructure gap in an environmentally and socially-friendly way.

Piyush Goyal, acting Finance Minister, and Subhash Chandra Garg, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, will also be present at the meeting that will focus on the environmental landscape of investing in infrastructure plans in India and also share an overview about the 3rd annual meeting.

This year will also see the launch of the inaugural Asian Infrastructure Forum, which will gather infrastructure practitioners in a practical and project-driven discourse, focused on matching innovative finance to critical infrastructure needs.

During the AIIB meeting, the Centre will hold several host country seminars. These events aim to capture the critical dimensions of infrastructure financing such as the sources and instruments of financing, emerging sectors of infrastructure investments including futuristic, resilient and digital infrastructure, gender infrastructure, new technology choices and alternatives, and panel discussion with Chief Ministers on vision of infrastructure development in India.

The Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India, in partnership with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), is also organising an exhibition “India Infrastructure Expo 2018” that will run in parallel to the third Annual Meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank. The objective of the exhibition is to offer companies from the public and private sector to showcase their latest solutions, technologies and offerings in the realm of infrastructure project development and delivery.