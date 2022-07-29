Image: Agencies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the 42nd convocation of Anna University in Chennai. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin felicitated the Prime Minister at the 42nd convocation of Anna University.

During the programme, PM Modi will award gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists.

The Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion. Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister, K Ponmudy said that the state ranks number one in higher education studies.

“You should not only get a job but also give the job to others. Engineers should become entrepreneurs. Tamil Nadu is first in higher education studies. 56.5 percent of women get convocation today. The entrance exam was scrapped and abolished by late Chief Minister Karunanidhi so that the intake of 25,000 students per year should increase to 77,0000 engineering students per year in Tamil Nadu colleges,” said Ponmudy.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi was also present at the event.

Anna University was established on September 4, 1978. It is named after CN Annadurai, the former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

It has 13 Constituent Colleges, 494 Affiliated Colleges spread over Tamil Nadu, and 3 Regional Campuses – Tirunelveli, Madurai, and Coimbatore.