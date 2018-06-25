Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif is set to commence his campaigning for the general elections scheduled to be held on July 25.

As reported by agencies, Sharif said in a video message that he would come to Karachi to hold “some rallies and meetings.”

Sharif claimed that his party, which was in power before the interim government took over, did a good work and followed on the promises made by them back in 2013.

Sharif seemed to refute the reports of a massive power outage in the entire country as he said that there was “almost no load-shedding in the country”.

Earlier, agencies reported that the energy shortage in Pakistan adversely impacted the economy. The country is currently facing up to 18 hours of power outages a day and is expected to face a more acute electricity crisis if

the matter is not dealt with a sense of urgency.

He further said that under the PML-N’s rule, peace returned to Karachi and that their party leaders were working continuously.

During his visit to Karachi, the PML-N president would attend an event at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Sharif would address a public gathering in his electoral constituency 249 in Karachi.

On Sunday, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said that he would be unable to participate in the electoral campaigning due to his wife Kulsoom Nawaz, who is on a life support system at a hospital in London.

He also said that Kulsoom had contracted an infection that resulted in a fever.

Apart from Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former cricketer Imran Khan would contest from National Assembly Seat-243 in Karachi.