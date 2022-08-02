Representative Image

The Mumbai Police probing the criminal intimidation case against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is awaiting the original audio recorded by the woman complainant and will submit it to the forensic science laboratory in Kalina to identify the caller, an official said on Tuesday.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Raut on Sunday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including insulting the modesty of the woman on a complaint lodged by a witness in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate, claiming she was threatened. (PTI)