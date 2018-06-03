Results of by-polls to four Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats foresee a dark political future ahead after forthcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections because ruling BJP has egoism and arrogance deep-rooted amongst its leaders and cadre that they never make confession on failures and mistakes made by its governments especially at the centre. Its policies on demonetisation and GST were undoubtedly good, but miserably failed because of faulty implementation. If BJP does not reform itself and working of its governments, then the country may again witness unstable and unethical alliance of opportunist political parties with dynastic tradition coming to power. It is noteworthy that Congress may lose its status of even second largest party in case it sticks to leadership of totally unacceptable Rahul Gandhi as leader of UPA.

Ideally, both BJP and Congress need a change in top leadership because of evident failure of leadership in both the parties. Re-emergence of regional parties coming as future power-centre will certainly drag country to an era of political instability because of too many aspirants for the post of Prime Minister in case non-BJP alliance coming to power.

Madhu Agrawal

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)