Jammu & Kashmir saw an increase of 26 percent in the Coronavirus cases today as 33 more persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Out of the 33 cases 30 cases were reported from Kashmir with the other three reported from the Jammu division. With today’s fresh cases the number of positive cases of Coronavirus in the union territory reached 158.

As three persons have died due to the Virus and six others have recovered, the active cases of COVID-19 are 149 in Jammu & Kashmir. The fresh cases of Coronavirus were reported from Srinagar, Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, Jammu, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts of the union territory.

Highest number of seven cases were reported from Bandipora district followed by Baramulla and Shopian with six cases each, five cases from Srinagar, three cases each from Jammu and Kupwara districts, two cases from Pulwama and one case from Kulgam district.

Spokesman for Jammu & Kashmir government, Rohit Kansal confirmed about the latest cases of Coronavirus in the union territory. Kansal in separate tweets said that 33 cases of Coronavirus came to fore from different districts of the union territory of Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday. He first confirmed about 14 cases and later on confirmed about 19 cases.

However, the media bulletin issued by the government at the end of the day mentioned only about 14 cases and not 33 cases of Coronavirus reported on Wednesday. The media bulletin said that three cases were reported from Jammu and 11 from Kashmir division. It said that the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has gone up to 139.

“Out of 139 positive cases, 130 are active positive, six have recovered and three have died. Furthermore, till date 40,336 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which includes 8,494 persons in home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 518 in hospital quarantine, 130 in hospital isolation and 23,364 under home surveillance,” said the media bulletin.

The bulletin said that besides, 7,830 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period. It said that till date 2,269 samples have been sent for testing of which 2,116 have tested as negative and 14 reports are awaited till April 8, 2020. It said that two more COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from SKIMS Soura, Srinagar today.

By Jehangir Rashid