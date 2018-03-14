Presenting 1st teaser poster of Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor’s ‘Panipat’

Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker’s love for historical dramas is well known.

After giving the Indian film industry movies like ‘Lagaan’ and ‘Jodhaa Akbar’, he is all set to narrate a story about what led to the Third Battle of Panipat.

Titled ‘Panipat’, the film stars Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

Gowariker took to Twitter to share the first teaser poster of the film as he wrote, “Historical dramas have always fascinated me. This time it is a story about what led to the Third Battle of #Panipat. Here’s the first Teaser Poster!!”

Kriti and Arjun, who also made the announcement on social media, shared that they are proud to be a part of the film.

The ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ star tweeted, “Proud to be a part of the recounting of bravery, passion and patriotism in the Third Battle of #Panipat.”

“Proud to bring the valour of the Maratha warriors to the big screen! Here’s the first Teaser Poster of #Panipat,” wrote the ‘Namaste England’ star.

The film is all set to hit the big screens on December 6, 2019.