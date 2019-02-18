In the wake of Pulwama terror attack, in which around 40 CRPF personnel were killed last week, Ajay Devgn will not release his upcoming film ‘Total Dhamaal’ in Pakistan. “In light of the current situation the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan,” the actor informed on Twitter.

In light of the current situation the team of Total Dhamaal has decided to not release the film in Pakistan. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) February 18, 2019

Earlier in the day, the makers of ‘Total Dhamaal’ donated Rs 50 lakh to the families of the CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in the attack on February 14.

The terror attack has been strongly condemned by several Bollywood personalities including Priyanka Chopra, Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shankar Mahadevan, Rishi Kapoor who expressed anger and grief through social media.

Many Bollywood personalities including Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar, extended financial assistance to the martyrs’ families.

Bollywood also observed a black day on Sunday, in order to pay tribute to those killed in action. No work was done between 2 pm and 4 pm yesterday. A prayer session was also held for the brave hearts.

Kangana Ranaut cancelled the success party of her film ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’. Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar put down the invitation sent by Karachi Art Council for a program on poet Kaifi Azmi in Pakistan.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday after a suicide bomber rammed a car laden with explosives into a convoy in Awantipora area of Pulwama in Kashmir.