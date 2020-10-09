Friday, October 9, 2020
Support Parallel Media
Home City News Pune Pune police nab five with 20 kg Meow Meow worth Rs 20...
City NewsPune

Pune police nab five with 20 kg Meow Meow worth Rs 20 crore in Pimpri-Chinchwad area

According to Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner, Krishna Prakash, The seizure was made on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a tip-off that some persons were coming to Chakan with a consignment of the drug, said Krishna Prakash, CP, Pimpri Chinchwad.

Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice

Pune Police, Police, Meow Meow, Drug

In a major drug bust, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police arrested five persons and seized a 20-kg consignment of Mephedrone, a banned drug also known as Meow Meow, worth Rs 20 crore from their possession, near Chakan in Pune district, a police official said on Friday.

According to Pimpri Chinchwad Police Commissioner, Krishna Prakash, the seizure was made on Wednesday afternoon after receiving a tip-off that some persons were coming to Chakan with a consignment of the drug.

“Our officers received a tip-off about a consignment of a drug being brought via a specific route, along with some information about the car. When the police team intercepted the car near Shel Pimpalgaon village on Chakan Shikrapur Road, they recovered packets of a white substance, which turned out to be mephedrone,” Prakash said.

The arrested persons have been identified as Chetan Fakkad Dandawate, Sanjeevkumar Bansi Raut, Anandgir Gosavi, Akshay Kale, and Tausif Hasan Mohammad Taslim.

All five were produced before a court and they have been remanded to police custody for 10 days. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been filed against the five persons.

Afternoon Voice
Afternoon Voice

Related Articles

City News

CM Thackeray, Dy CM Pawar review COVID-19 situation in Pune district

Afternoon Voice - 0
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Pune district, which has recorded more than 78,000 cases so far and...
Read more
City News

Heartening news: Toll prices to surge from April 1

Hema Singh - 0
Tuesday morning lakhs of motorists got up with a heartening news that the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has decided to increase the toll fees of the...
Read more
City News

Shocking! Man crossing road run over by 60 vehicles

Hema Singh - 0
In a shocking incident, a 47-year-old man, hit by a vehicle was run over by 60 running vehicles. The remains of his body was...
Read more

Most Popular

Journalism died in TRP race

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
There is a huge transformation between the Arnab of Times Now and the Arnab of Republic TV. Prior to the launch of Republic TV,...
Read more

Pune police nab five with 20 kg Meow Meow worth Rs 20 crore in Pimpri-Chinchwad area

Pune Afternoon Voice - 0
In a major drug bust, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police arrested five persons and seized a 20-kg consignment of Mephedrone, a banned drug also known as Meow...
Read more

Jharkhand HC grants bail to Lalu Yadav in Chaibasa Treasury case, but to remain in jail in another case

Nation Afternoon Voice - 0
Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was on Friday granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court in connection with the Chaibasa Treasury case...
Read more

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged amid high inflation

Business Afternoon Voice - 0
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept the key repo rate unchanged at 4 percent in view of rising inflation and faint...
Read more
Load more
- Advertisment -

EDITORIAL

Journalism died in TRP race

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
There is a huge transformation between the Arnab of Times Now and the Arnab of Republic TV. Prior to the launch of Republic TV,...
Read more

All about celebrity Baby bumps

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Gone are the days when pregnant women felt the need to cover up their burgeoning bellies. These days, it's all about flaunting that tummy....
Read more

Water is an issue that cuts across all aspects of social and economic life in India

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Compartmentalized responses are unlikely to be adequate to address the current crises. There is a need for an integrated approach, which addresses source sustainability,...
Read more

POPULAR POSTS

MMRDA had widened the scope of tender to suit the Central government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Abhiyan’

Top News Afternoon Voice - 0
According to a senior official, national companies like Bharat Earth Movers Ltd (BEML), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Titagarh Wagons, Medha and ABB Group,...
Read more

Pune police nab five with 20 kg Meow Meow worth Rs 20 crore in Pimpri-Chinchwad area

Pune Afternoon Voice - 0
In a major drug bust, Pimpri-Chinchwad Police arrested five persons and seized a 20-kg consignment of Mephedrone, a banned drug also known as Meow...
Read more

Water is an issue that cuts across all aspects of social and economic life in India

Editorial Dr. Vaidehi Taman - 0
Compartmentalized responses are unlikely to be adequate to address the current crises. There is a need for an integrated approach, which addresses source sustainability,...
Read more

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Mumbai's English tabloid with Millions of readership in Print & Digital. The only parallel media house of India.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsmakers Publications Pvt. Ltd.