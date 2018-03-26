Rahul Gandhi criticises PM Modi for ‘misusing’ app NaMo

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for misusing his app NaMo to build a personal database with data on millions of Indians.

Rahul took to Twitter hours after the official app of his own party was pulled down seemingly over slugfest on data sharing.

He tweeted saying, “Modi misusing PM position to build personal database with data on millions of Indians via the NaMo App promoted by Govt. If as PM he wants to use tech to communicate with India, no problem. But use the official PMO APP for it. This data belongs to India, not Modi”.

The Congress president earlier in the day even called Prime Minister Modi the ‘Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians’, after the famous TV reality game show.

The Twitter war between the Congress and the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) escalated after Union Minister Smriti Irani tore into Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for cornering Prime Minister Narendra Modi over NaMo app.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Irani mocked Congress president with ‘Chhota Bheem’ jibe and said even the cartoon character, “knows that commonly asked permission on Apps don’t tantamount to snooping.”

This comes after Rahul fired a fresh salvo at the Prime Minister and equated him the “Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians.”

Rahul, in a tweet, alleged that the NaMo app secretly records the user’s location, audio, video, contact information and other personal data.

“Modi’s NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends and family and even tracks your location via GPS. He’s the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians. Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the APP,” Rahul tweeted.