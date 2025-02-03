Rahul Gandhi Slams President's Address as 'Laundry List' of Recycled Claims 2

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the government in the Lok Sabha on Monday, dismissing the President’s address to both Houses as a recycled list of the government’s past claims. Participating in the Motion of Thanks debate, Gandhi said the speech was nearly identical to last year’s and lacked any substantial vision for tackling unemployment.

Gandhi, addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was present in the House, criticized the ‘Make in India’ initiative, calling it a failed project. He claimed that due to this failure, China has gained a foothold inside India, and warned that India risks surrendering its industrial revolution to the Chinese.

Taking a swipe at India’s foreign policy, Gandhi accused the government of lobbying for Modi’s US invitation, stating that the Congress would never send its foreign minister to beg for a Prime Minister’s invitation to a U.S. President’s ‘coronation’.

His remarks drew sharp criticism from Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who challenged him to substantiate his allegations about India’s foreign policy. Rijiju dismissed the claims as unfounded and baseless.

Gandhi further argued that India’s economic model was flawed, stating that India has failed to organize domestic production and has handed over its manufacturing dominance to China. He also expressed concerns about the rise of social tensions in the country and urged the government to prioritize production and employment.

Highlighting four emerging technologies—electric motors, batteries, optics, and artificial intelligence (AI)—Gandhi emphasized the need for India to embrace innovation and industry to remain competitive on the global stage.