Rail roko is a headache

Nearly 2000 railway apprentices blocked railway tracks and demanded permanent jobs in Railways. Before getting a permanent job, these apprentices are hell bound in creating problems. The protest paralysed the Central line and troubled office goers. Time again local trains are stopped to upset the regular services of shuttle services in Mumbai city. It happened in the past and rail roko is a weapon to press demands of people. Dadar and Matunga Railway station passengers suffered the most in the protest and it is one more headache for the Modi Government.

Jayanthy S. Maniam

(The views expressed by the author in the article are his/her own.)