To improve health of school children, the Rajasthan government will introduce a scheme to provide milk to the students from class 1 to 8 from the new academic session, state School Education Minister Vasudev Devnani said.

Milk will be supplied on alternate days in both the rural and urban areas under the ‘Annapurna milk distribution scheme’ from July 2.

Milk will be provided to students of the urban areas on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while the students of the rural areas will get milk on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

The scheme of supplementary milk distribution will enhance the health of students. The scheme will be implemented with a budget of Rs 218 crore, Devnani said.

Nearly 64 lakh students will be benefitted and 5 lakh litre milk will be consumed, 150 ML milk will be served to class 1 to 5 and 200 ML milk will be given to students from classes 6-8 immediately after the morning assembly, he added.

Devnani informed that officers have been asked to ensure that the scheme, which is proposed to be launched by Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, is implemented in an efficient manner.

Principal Secretary Education department Nareshpal Gangwar said that all the district education officers have been given necessary directions.

He said that the quality of milk will also be ensured.