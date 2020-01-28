Rajinikanth at Bandipur Tiger Reserve shooting for Man vs Wild

Popular movie star Rajinikanth is now at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve shooting for the popular international series Man vs Wild. The shoot concluded after a six hour schedule today while the next schedule has been fixed for Thursday.

According to a senior forest department official permission for the shooting has been given for six hours on January 28 and 30. On Tuesday, the special guest will be Rajinikanth while on the 30th, noted Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is expected to join.

“Permission for the shooting has been given for Sultan Batteri highway and ranges of Mulleholle, Maddur and Kalkere ranges. They will be shooting in non-tourist zones. If permission was given for the shooting of Wild Karnataka, then this can also be permitted. Also, no tourist or regular forest patrolling activities will be affected. The shooting will be done under special forest protection and no one will be aware of the locations,” the official added.

The series caught the eye of Indian cinegoers after Prime Minister Narendra Modi shot for it in the forests of northern India with British adventurer Bear Grylls.

The shooting of films and documentaries inside forest areas of Karnataka is increasing and the department must exercise caution as this will only lead to more man-animal conflicts, warned conservationists.