Bollywood star Rajkumar Rao unveiled the first look of his upcoming horror film ‘Stree’, also starring Shraddha Kapoor.

The teaser shows a semi-urban area where nobody can be seen, but a voice resonates in the background, asking a woman to come tomorrow.

Towards the end, the frame zooms out and a woman’s feet appears hanging in the air.

The ‘Newton’ star took to Twitter and said “Stree ke baare mein zyada nahi jaanta hoon, bas sab kehte hain aa rahi hai woh. #OStree31stAugKoAana.” (I don’t know much about Stree but everybody says that she is coming.)

Meanwhile, Shraddha is currently prepping for the Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Baati Gul Meter Chaalu’.

Helmed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree’ will hit theatres on August 31.