BJP’s alliance party Shiv Sena, which was in a very attacking and aggressive mode till sometime back, all of a sudden, has become very obedient to Modi and Shah. Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena’s senior-most leader Sanjay Raut gave a statement to the media that he feels, Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are equivalent to the Supreme Court and asserted that the construction of Ram Mandir will start by the end of this year and not even law can stop the Ram Mandir construction. Raut further stated that the majority would take the decision.

“Don’t the voices of 125 crore people matter? The Supreme Court will continue to do its work. However, we have many ways to go ahead. What is the Supreme Court for us? For us, the Supreme Court is Narendra Modi Ji, Amit Shah Ji, Yogi Ji, and people.”

During 2014 campaigning, main issues including the Ram Mandir, Section 370, and Uniform Civil Code (UCC) were raised. These are the issues of national interest and people voted for BJP based on these issues. BJP ruled for five years but none of these promises ever got fulfilled. Even here, after the leaders might claim anything but the construction of Ram Mandir will not be in their hand.

PM Modi has been till now delivered only one promise or unsaid agenda, which is not building a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Modi and BJP are advocating making an ordinance to build a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya but in the same time, they keep elaborating the issue through Shiv Sena, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Bajrang Dal (BD) and other BJP leaders.

They are already well aware that the building of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is closing their chapter finally. This issue is like chocking their throats. They neither can openly come to build a Ram Temple nor drop this issue. Hence, indirectly, they are provoking this issue among the Hindus. As the upcoming state assembly elections too are very crucial for these parties.

Everyone expected that the Mandir could be built before the general elections of 2019, but BJP did not utter a single word on the same. Now, we can see the starting of discussion on Ram Mandir before the upcoming assembly elections. Meanwhile, Supreme Court was hearing Ram Mandir issue on a daily basis without any interruption and ordered a court-monitored mediation in the Ram Janmabhoomi–Babri Masjid land dispute case to arrive at a “permanent solution” to the politically and religiously sensitive issue. The court also said that the mediation proceedings are to be kept confidential. The decision regarding this issue can come as expected and we know that there are no powerful evidence favouring Babri Masjid.

To bypass the judiciary, BJP needs a 2/3rd majority in both the houses, which they now possess. An out of court settlement is also possible. The Shia Waqf Board agreed for Ram Mandir in the disputed land while the Sunni Waqf Board didn’t. If the Sunni Waqf Board also agrees to it, then the Mandir can be built.

Other than the court, the pressure tactics from various forces already built on these communities who are against making of Ram Mandir; so, whether Modi, Shah, and Yogi are greater than the Supreme Court or not, Lord Rama is greater than all these people because he has given grounds to BJP politics in India. Without him, BJP has no vote bank. It is a very important issue for them (and Hindus) both culturally and ideologically.

It is not some temple at the end of the street; it is a fight for the Birthplace of Lord Rama. This issue is no illusion; imagine a church being built by the Christian crusaders by demolishing the Mecca Masjid. As soon as the Muslims get back in power, they would have demolished it and try to build an even grander Masjid. However, here, even after 70 years of independence and Muslims getting their separate country, No Mandir has been constructed. The entire politics is revolving around Hindu and Muslims and their respective sentiments.

Now, if this issue gets resolved, BJP will go out of topic. They will have nothing to play their cards other than communal riots. On the other hand, Congress leader Kapil Sibal (a Hindu) is fighting against Ram Mandir and had asked to postpone the hearing till after 2019 elections. They were afraid if the judgement comes, one way or the other, Hindus will consolidate with the BJP.

A Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will boost BJP’s credentials. However, these don’t make the Ram Mandir issue any less important. Ram Mandir is not for Ram anymore. It’s more associated with Hindu domination over Muslim tyrants of the past 1000 years (700–1700AD). BJP found an ideal issue, which can provide them a big chunk of 79 per cent voters of this country. If you visit the site, you will find that the bricks with ‘Ram’ imprinted are now stolen by the local priests to build their own homes. All the excavations have resulted in no proof of a Ram Janmabhoomi.

Now comes the question! Once in an election after 1992, when asked by a journalist, is Ram Mandir going to be an issue, Sushma Swaraj said, “Ek Cheque Ko Kitni Baar Encash Kar Sakte Hain?” (How many times can one cheque be encashed?). You can simply imagine what Ram Mandir issue does for BJP.

Before this issue, BJP had only two seats. After their huge effort in erecting this issue, they won 85 seats and carried on, and now they have crossed 300. Ram Mandir is a golden eggs laying goose. Building the temple will be like killing the goose. Keeping people expecting is a better idea. Most of the people are convinced that BJP only can build a Ram Mandir and it is working in their favour. Why build it if the people are anticipating and are sure that they are for the cause, maintaining the status quo is more fruitful for the future.

In my opinion, BJP will just create a feeling of closure before the 2024 elections and not push for a final decision. If they win, they will push for it and if they lose, they will try everything that the government in power doesn’t take a step towards it. In that case, they will have to play dirty games like buying the opposing parties of Ram Mandir and make them oppose hard on every platform. The non-right alliance will have to appease the minority. There are good chances that they will foolishly ignore the issue and give advantage to BJP.

