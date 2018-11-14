The reunion of “Golmaal” cast with filmmaker Rohit Shetty for his next venture “Simmba” was so much familiar fun that actor Arshad Warsi said that the film’s lead pair Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan looked out of place.

Ranveer recently uploaded a video on Instagram where he and Sara are seen performing with the “Golmaal” team — Arshad, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, who all are making cameos in the new film.

Arshad said that the atmosphere on set was such that the team could have easily shot the next “Golmaal” instalment.

The “Munna Bhai” actor said that Ranveer’s energy and dedication to his craft is “insane.”

“I really love him, what a guy! He is complete mad and his passion for work is insane. His combination with Rohit will be very nice. They’ll be so good together. Even Sara was really sweet,” he adds.

Arshad said the “Golmaal” team felt at home when they shot for the scene.

“While we were shooting, more than us, they looked out of place there in their own film! We were all familiar with the unit so they, because they are the new lot, were looking at us! But it was damn fun. ‘Simmba’ will be good a film, it has some crazy action,” he said.

The film is scheduled to release on November 23.