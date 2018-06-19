Gujarat Congress MLA Geniben Thakor on Monday said she is ready to face imprisonment if needed for the welfare of farmers.

She blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party for the “impoverished” plight of farmers in the state.

She said, “The suffering of farmers have crossed all limits and the ruling party does not care.”

She even said that if needed, she would be up in arms to fight against the ruling party to save the farmers from suffering further.

She said, “Though I should not use such language being an MLA, I am so pained that even if I have to take up weapons and kill someone and go to jail, it will not matter to me. The Congress party is ready to go to this extent for the farmers.”

Earlier, farmers had launched a nation-wide 10-day strike on June 1, with thousands of farmers from Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana demanding waiver of loans, right price for their crops and implementation of recommendations of Swaminathan Commission.

The protests were called to mark the first anniversary of the Mandsaur demonstration in Madhya Pradesh, in which six farmers were killed in police firing.

As part of the protest, farmers had shut down the supply of milk, vegetables and essential farm produce due to which the vegetable prices in the market have gone up.