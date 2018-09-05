The “Cinderalla” actor admitted that gender pay gap is an issue and needs to be addressed in the industry.

“The equality thing needs to be addressed hugely between male and female co-stars. I know that from friends of mine. But there’s only so much I can do for myself. Agents and lawyers, they do all that stuff.

“I just kind of deal with what I need to, so I don’t look a producer in the eye and f**king hate them when they’re talking about their villas, and you’re thinking, shit, I’m getting the bus at the weekend, because I don’t have the money for a cab, you know?,” Madden said.

The actor will be next seen in BBC series “Bodyguard”.