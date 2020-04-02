National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Thursday said that there has been a rise in the number of domestic violence complaints received by the commission ever since lockdown was imposed in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“From March 24 till April 1, NCW has received 69 domestic violence complaints and it is increasing by the day. I and other staff have also received one or two complaints on their personal emails,” Sharma said.

The NCW chairperson assured that the commission will provide all possible help to anyone who is in need of it and added, “I would urge women to continue to reach us and ask the media agencies too should report to us if they come across any such cases of domestic abuses.”

During his address to the nation on March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the deadly virus.