Bollywood veteran Rishi Kapoor has introduced his on-screen son for his upcoming flick ‘Rajma Chawal.’

Talking about it The ‘102 Not Out’ star, said, “I would like to introduce the main family member from my new film ‘Rajma Chawal’, my on-screen son, Anirudh Tanwar.”

Sharing his experience while shooting the film, Kapoor said he had a ‘blast cooking it.’

He added, “Rajma Chawal has been an interesting journey for us all and we had a blast cooking it. I hope the audiences enjoy consuming this really special film as it talks about the father son duo using social network in the most unique, fun and colourful way. ”

The flick is being directed by Leena Yadav and produced by Capt Gulab Singh Tanwar, along with Leena and Aseem Bajaj.

Sharing her shooting experience, director Leena Yadav said,”Watching Rishi sir mentor Anirudh was a great experience for me as a director. I would often observe Mr. Kapoor generously teaching Anirudh tricks of the trade, that enriched their on- screen chemistry.”

She added, “As a director, I could not have asked for a better father-son duo for our film which explores this complex relationship through a funny and heartwarming lens.”

The audience will be treated to ‘Rajma Chawal’, Rishi Kapoor’s next venture, in the end of August.

Scheduled for August 31 release, the film will focus on a quirky father-son relation and social media.

The film will mark the debut of newcomers Anirudh Tanwar and Amyra Dastur.