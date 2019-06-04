After the announcement of Lok Sabha poll results allegations and counter-allegations have started. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has stated that Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sachin Pilot will have to take responsibility of the former’s on Vaibhav Gehlot’s defeat from Jodhpur. The Congress party which had won the assembly polls in Rajasthan in December has failed to win a single seat in the Lok Sabha election. Vaibhav Gehlot has lost the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat by a margin of 2.7 lakh votes.

Ashok Gehlot had campaigned for his son ahead of Lok Sabha polls. Rivals alleged that Gehlot only focused on the Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat and didn’t campaign in other areas of the state which paved way for the party’s defeat in the state. Later Ashok Gehlot stated that everyone right from Pradesh Congress Committee chief and Chief Minister should take the responsibility of the party’s debacle in the state.

In an interview to ABP News, Ashok Gehlot stated,” Pilot saab said that we will win by a big margin in Jodhpur because we have six MLAs and our poll campaign was outstanding. Therefore, I feel that he should own responsibility for the defeat from that seat. A post-mortem must be conducted to know the reason for our defeat in Jodhpur.”

The Jodhpur seat was known as Gehlot’s bastion for several years and he has been elected five times from there. He had reportedly conducted 130 rallies and road shows 93 of them in Jodhpur alone.