Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of noted writer and state Assembly’s former deputy speaker Vishnu Wagh. Wagh was a “gifted personality” who excelled in different fields, said Parrikar, who has been suffering from a pancreatic ailment and currently recuperating at his private residence.

The 53-year-old former BJP MLA had been ailing since August 2016 after suffering a heart stroke. He died on February 8 in South Africa while he was on a tour of Cape Town, his wife had said on Wednesday.

“Deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Shri Vishnu Wagh, my former colleague in the Goa Assembly and Ex Deputy Speaker. Vishnu Wagh was a highly gifted personality who excelled in different fields. May God give his family the courage and strength to bear this great loss. My heartfelt condolences to the family,” Parrikar said in tweet.

Wagh was a member of the state Assembly from St. Andre constituency in North Goa district between 2012 and 2017. He wrote over 20 plays in Marathi, three musical dramas, 18 Konkani plays, 16 one-act plays and six volumes of poetry. He also directed more than 50 plays in Konkani and Marathi languages.