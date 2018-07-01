Sanjay Dutt unveiled the trailer of his upcoming flick ‘Saheb Biwi Gangster 3’ and it is all about the dreams, suffering, and love of ‘Saheb’, ‘Biwi’, and the ‘Gangster.’

Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the film stars Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill and Chitrangada Singh in pivotal roles.

Similar to the prequels in the franchise, Jimmy Sheirgill plays the royal ‘Saheb’, while Mahie Gill plays his ‘Biwi’.

The new additions to the film series are Sanjay Dutt and Chitraganda Singh. Sanjay returns as ‘Khalnayak’ and plays the ‘Gangster’ in the film, while Chitranganda essays the role of his love interest.

There is also a blink-and-miss appearance of Soha Ali Khan in the trailer.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the movie will hit the big screens July 27.